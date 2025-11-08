Mercari Reports Strong Growth in Q3 2025 Earnings

Mercari ( (MRCIF) ) has released its Q1 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Mercari presented to its investors.

Mercari, Inc. is a prominent Japanese e-commerce company that operates a popular marketplace app, facilitating peer-to-peer buying and selling of goods, and is also involved in fintech services. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

In its latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, 2025, Mercari reported a significant increase in revenue and profitability. The company’s revenue grew by 10.1% year-on-year to ¥49,440 million, while operating profit more than doubled with a 104.6% increase, reaching ¥8,894 million.

Key highlights from the report include a strong performance in both its Japan and US businesses. The Japan segment saw a 12.6% increase in revenue driven by enhancements in marketplace operations and fintech services, while the US segment returned to growth with a 0.4% increase in GMV. The fintech domain also showed robust growth with a 22% rise in revenue, supported by increased usage of payment services.

Looking ahead, Mercari aims to continue its growth trajectory by focusing on enhancing its core product experience and expanding its global presence. The company has set ambitious revenue targets for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2026, forecasting a revenue range of ¥200,000 million to ¥210,000 million, reflecting a year-on-year growth of up to 9%.

