Mercari Reports Strong Financial Growth for Fiscal Year 2025

Mercari ( (JP:4385) ) has issued an update.
Mercari, Inc. reported its consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025, showing a notable increase in profits and revenue compared to the previous year. The company achieved a 2.8% increase in revenue and a significant rise in operating profit by 59.2%, reflecting strong operational performance. Despite a decrease in cash flow from operating activities, the company improved its equity position, indicating a solid financial footing. The financial outlook for the next fiscal year anticipates continued growth in revenue and operating profit, suggesting a positive trajectory for Mercari’s market positioning.
The most recent analyst rating on (JP:4385) stock is a Buy with a Yen3200.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Mercari stock, see the JP:4385 Stock Forecast page.
More about Mercari
Mercari, Inc. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in the e-commerce industry. It is primarily known for its online marketplace platform that allows users to buy and sell goods, focusing on providing a convenient and user-friendly experience for both buyers and sellers.
Average Trading Volume: 4,463,659
Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold
Current Market Cap: Yen387.1B
