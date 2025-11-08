Mercari, Inc. Reports Strong Q3 2025 Earnings

Mercari, Inc. ( (MCARY) ) has released its Q1 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Mercari, Inc. presented to its investors.

Mercari, Inc., a prominent player in the e-commerce sector, operates a popular marketplace app facilitating peer-to-peer transactions in Japan and the United States, with a focus on enhancing user experience and expanding cross-border transactions.

In its latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, 2025, Mercari, Inc. showcased a robust financial performance with significant growth in revenue and profit. The company reported a 10.1% increase in revenue, reaching ¥49,440 million, and a notable 104.6% rise in operating profit compared to the same period last year.

Key highlights include a substantial increase in core operating profit by 127.6% to ¥9,325 million, driven by strategic initiatives in both the Marketplace and Fintech domains. The company saw a 5% year-on-year growth in Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) in Japan, supported by campaigns and category expansions. Additionally, the US business showed positive GMV growth, contributing to a 1.9% increase in revenue.

Looking ahead, Mercari, Inc. remains focused on achieving top-line growth and enhancing profitability. The company has set ambitious revenue targets for the fiscal year ending June 2026, aiming for a range of ¥200,000 million to ¥210,000 million, with core operating profit expected to grow between 1.5% and 16.1%.

