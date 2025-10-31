Memphasys Limited Advances Commercialisation of Felix™ System with Strategic Milestones

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Memphasys Ltd ( (AU:MEM) ) has provided an announcement.

Memphasys Limited has completed a strategic shift to focus exclusively on the commercialisation of its Felix™ System, marking a transition from R&D to commercial execution. The company has achieved significant milestones, including a five-year distribution agreement in the MENA region, operational cost reductions, and strengthened governance, positioning itself for sustainable growth and increased market presence.

Memphasys Limited is a biotechnology company specializing in innovative products for assisted reproduction, with a primary focus on the Felix™ System, an automated sperm separation technology. The company is dedicated to commercializing this flagship product to transform global IVF workflows.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$10.46M

