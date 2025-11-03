Melbana Energy Requests Trading Halt Pending Key Announcement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Melbana Energy Limited ( (AU:MAY) ) has issued an update.

Melbana Energy Limited has requested a trading halt on its securities pending the release of an announcement concerning the results of testing operations at its Amistad-2 well in Block 9, onshore Cuba. This move is aimed at managing the company’s continuous disclosure obligations as it prepares to make a material announcement that could impact its market position and stakeholder interests.

More about Melbana Energy Limited

Melbana Energy Limited is a company operating in the energy sector, focusing on exploration and development of oil and gas resources. The company is involved in projects primarily located in Cuba, with a significant interest in onshore exploration activities.

YTD Price Performance: -44.44%

Average Trading Volume: 7,444,734

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$56.73M

