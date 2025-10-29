Meituan Issues Senior Notes to Bolster Financial Flexibility

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Meituan ( (HK:3690) ) just unveiled an update.

Meituan has announced the issuance of senior notes totaling approximately US$1,993.7 million and CNY7,080 million. The proceeds from these notes will primarily be used for refinancing existing offshore indebtedness and general corporate purposes. This strategic financial move is aimed at strengthening Meituan’s financial position and operational flexibility. The notes are being issued to professional investors, with the USD notes offered to qualified institutional buyers in the United States under specific regulatory exemptions, while the CNY notes are offered outside the United States.

More about Meituan

Meituan is a Chinese company primarily operating in the service industry, offering a wide range of services including food delivery, hotel and travel booking, and other lifestyle services. It is a significant player in the Chinese market, focusing on leveraging technology to enhance consumer experiences and streamline service delivery.

Average Trading Volume: 67,842,962

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$611.1B

