Meitu, Inc. Grants Over 1.2 Million Share Awards to Employees

Meitu ( (HK:1357) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Meitu, Inc. has announced the grant of 1,209,702 share awards under its Share Award Scheme, representing approximately 0.03% of the total shares in issue. This initiative aims to align the interests of employees with the company’s growth and development, recognizing their contributions and helping to attract and retain talent. The share awards will vest over a period of 24 months, with no performance targets set for the grantees. This move is expected to support Meitu’s continuous operations and development, enhancing its position in the technology industry.

Meitu, Inc. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability, operating in Hong Kong under the name 美圖之家. The company is known for its focus on technology and software solutions, primarily offering services related to image processing and social media applications.

YTD Price Performance: 197.88%

Average Trading Volume: 71,501,228

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$39.13B

