Meito Sangyo Announces Secondary Offering Details

Meito Sangyo Co., Ltd. ( (JP:2207) ) has shared an announcement.

Meito Sangyo Co., Ltd. has announced the selling price and details for a secondary offering of its common stock, as resolved by its Board of Directors. The offering includes a selling price of 2,066 yen per share, with a total selling price amounting to 5,857,316,600 yen, and a delivery date set for October 29, 2025. This move is part of a broader strategy to manage its equity structure and potentially enhance market liquidity.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:2207) stock is a Buy with a Yen2333.00 price target.

More about Meito Sangyo Co., Ltd.

Meito Sangyo Co., Ltd. operates in the food industry, focusing on the production and distribution of confectionery products. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market and the Nagoya Stock Exchange Premier Market.

Average Trading Volume: 43,216

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen35.83B

