Meiko Electronics FY2025 Financial Outlook and Strategic Plans

An update from Meiko Electronics Co., Ltd. ( (JP:6787) ) is now available.

Meiko Electronics Co., Ltd. has released a financial briefing for FY2025, highlighting the company’s strategic plans and performance outlook. The announcement underscores the potential risks and uncertainties that could impact the printed circuit board business, including raw material prices, market conditions, and international factors, which may influence the company’s future results.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:6787) stock is a Buy with a Yen10400.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Meiko Electronics Co., Ltd. stock, see the JP:6787 Stock Forecast page.

More about Meiko Electronics Co., Ltd.

Meiko Electronics Co., Ltd. operates in the printed circuit board industry, providing essential components for various electronic devices. The company focuses on delivering high-quality printed circuit boards to meet the evolving demands of technological trends and customer markets.

Average Trading Volume: 167,800

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen193.2B

