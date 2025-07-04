Meiji Holdings Initiates Treasury Stock Disposal for Employee Incentive Plan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Meiji Holdings Co ( (JP:2269) ).

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. has announced a disposal of treasury stock under a restricted stock incentive plan for employees in managerial positions. This move aims to motivate employees to contribute to the company’s medium- and long-term business plans and align their interests with shareholders. The plan involves granting 19,100 shares to 191 eligible employees, with transfer restrictions in place until 2027, ensuring sustained employee engagement and contribution to the company’s growth.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:2269) stock is a Hold with a Yen3500.00 price target.

More about Meiji Holdings Co

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. operates in the food and pharmaceuticals industry, focusing on products such as dairy, confectionery, and pharmaceuticals. The company is known for its commitment to enhancing corporate value and sustainable growth.

Average Trading Volume: 1,194,362

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen877.8B

