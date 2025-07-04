Meiji Holdings Announces Treasury Stock Disposal for Director Compensation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Meiji Holdings Co ( (JP:2269) ) just unveiled an update.

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. announced the disposal of its treasury stock as part of a restricted stock compensation plan aimed at incentivizing directors and executive officers to enhance corporate value and align their interests with shareholders. This strategic move involves the allocation of 197,022 shares to 55 eligible directors and officers, with transfer restrictions in place for three years, reflecting the company’s focus on sustainable growth and value creation.

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. operates in the food and pharmaceutical industries, focusing on products such as dairy, confectionery, and health and nutrition products. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its commitment to enhancing corporate value and promoting shared value with its stakeholders.

