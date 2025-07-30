MEI Pharma Issues Pre-Funded Warrants in Private Offering

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

On July 22, 2025, MEI Pharma issued pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 6,022,869 shares of its Common Stock at $3.4199 per warrant in a private placement offering. By July 24, 2025, an investor exercised warrants to acquire 2,084,509 shares, paying $208.45 in cash, utilizing exemptions from registration under the Securities Act.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MEIP is a Neutral.

MEI Pharma’s overall stock score is low, primarily due to significant financial performance challenges and poor valuation metrics. Weak revenue and profitability, declining asset base, and negative cash flow contribute to a fragile financial position. Additionally, technical indicators suggest a bearish trend, further impacting investor sentiment. Without clear guidance or positive corporate events, the stock’s outlook remains unfavorable.

Average Trading Volume: 982,228

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $39.64M

