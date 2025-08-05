MEI Pharma Acquires Litecoin as Primary Reserve Asset

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

MEI Pharma ( (MEIP) ) has provided an update.

On August 5, 2025, MEI Pharma announced the acquisition of 929,548 Litecoin tokens, marking the company as the first U.S.-listed public company to adopt Litecoin as a primary reserve asset. This strategic move, developed with GSR and advised by Litecoin creator Charlie Lee, aims to leverage Litecoin’s scalability and reliability as a long-term store of value, setting a new institutional standard for integrating digital assets into public companies’ financial operations. The initiative also signals potential future expansions, including Litecoin mining activities, while continuing to assess pre-clinical activities with its drug candidate pipeline.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MEIP is a Neutral.

MEI Pharma’s overall stock score is low, primarily due to significant financial performance challenges and poor valuation metrics. Weak revenue and profitability, declining asset base, and negative cash flow contribute to a fragile financial position. Additionally, technical indicators suggest a bearish trend, further impacting investor sentiment. Without clear guidance or positive corporate events, the stock’s outlook remains unfavorable.

More about MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company with a portfolio of drug candidates offering novel and differentiated therapies. The company has recently adopted a forward-thinking treasury initiative anchored by Litecoin, reflecting its commitment to governance, resilience, and financial innovation.

Average Trading Volume: 984,759

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $32.45M

