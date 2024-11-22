Mei Ah Entertainment Projects Significant Loss Amid Challenges

Mei Ah Entertainment Group Limited (HK:0391) has released an update.

Mei Ah Entertainment Group Limited has issued a profit warning, anticipating a significant loss of HK$30-40 million for the six months ending September 2024, compared to a HK$4.5 million loss in the same period last year. The decline is attributed to decreased revenue from film exhibition and rights licensing, poor performance of a film and musical release, and increased revaluation deficit of investment properties. Investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing with the company’s shares.

