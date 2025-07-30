Mei Ah Entertainment Group Schedules 2025 AGM with Key Resolutions

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Mei Ah Entertainment Group Limited ( (HK:0391) ) is now available.

Mei Ah Entertainment Group Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting scheduled for August 28, 2025. Key agenda items include the re-election of directors, re-appointment of auditors, and resolutions to authorize the board to manage share purchases and issue new shares. These measures are aimed at enhancing corporate governance and providing flexibility in capital management, which could impact the company’s strategic positioning and shareholder value.

More about Mei Ah Entertainment Group Limited

Mei Ah Entertainment Group Limited operates in the entertainment industry, focusing on film production, distribution, and related media services. The company is known for its contributions to the Asian film market, particularly in Hong Kong.

Average Trading Volume: 397,515

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$627.9M

