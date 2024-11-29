Mei Ah Entertainment Faces Widening Losses Amid Revenue Rise

Mei Ah Entertainment Group Limited (HK:0391) has released an update.

Mei Ah Entertainment Group Limited reported a significant financial downturn for the six months ending September 2024, with losses widening to HK$38.8 million compared to HK$4.6 million in the previous year. Despite a rise in revenue to HK$81.3 million, increased cost of sales and administrative expenses contributed to the deficit. Investors may note the company’s ongoing challenges as it navigates a complex financial landscape.

