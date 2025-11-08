Megasoft Limited Announces Q2 2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Megasoft Limited ( (IN:MEGASOFT) ) has issued an update.

Megasoft Limited announced the approval of its unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ending September 30, 2025, during a board meeting on November 8, 2025. The results, both standalone and consolidated, will be published in English and Tamil newspapers and made available on the company’s website and stock exchange platforms, reflecting the company’s commitment to transparency and regulatory compliance.

More about Megasoft Limited

Megasoft Limited operates in the technology industry, focusing on providing software solutions and services. The company is known for its expertise in developing innovative software products and has a significant presence in the market.

Average Trading Volume: 64,879

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 15.5B INR

