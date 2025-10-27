Megaport Limited Announces 2025 Hybrid Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Megaport ( (AU:MP1) ) has shared an update.

Megaport Limited has announced its 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM), scheduled for November 26, 2025, to be held as a hybrid event allowing both in-person and virtual attendance. Shareholders will have the opportunity to vote and ask questions online, with detailed participation instructions provided. This approach reflects Megaport’s commitment to accessibility and environmental initiatives, as it encourages electronic communication to ensure secure and prompt information delivery.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:MP1) stock is a Hold with a A$15.00 price target.

Megaport Limited operates in the technology industry, providing network services that enable businesses to connect to cloud services, data centers, and other networks. The company focuses on offering scalable and flexible connectivity solutions to enhance digital transformation for enterprises globally.

YTD Price Performance: 107.73%

Average Trading Volume: 688,618

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$2.48B



