Meeka Metals Unveils High-Grade Gold Discoveries at Turnberry South

Meeka Gold Limited ( (AU:MEK) ) has issued an update.

Meeka Metals Limited has announced significant high-grade gold findings at Turnberry South, part of its Murchison Gold Project. The drilling results indicate potential expansion of resources and reserves, likely extending the life of the Stage 1 open pit beyond the initially planned two years. These developments are expected to enhance future production and cash generation, strengthening the company’s medium-term production outlook. The ongoing drilling efforts aim to further explore the resource growth areas and the broader Fairway shear zone, indicating strong growth potential for the company.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:MEK) stock is a Buy with a A$0.33 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Meeka Gold Limited stock, see the AU:MEK Stock Forecast page.

More about Meeka Gold Limited

Meeka Metals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on gold exploration and production. The company is engaged in developing the Murchison Gold Project, which includes the Turnberry South site, known for its high-grade gold deposits.

YTD Price Performance: 166.23%

Average Trading Volume: 18,542,324

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$599.4M

