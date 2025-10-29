Medtecs Awaits Court Order on Resilient Medical Dissolution

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Medtecs International Corporation Ltd. ( (SG:546) ) has provided an update.

Medtecs International Corporation Ltd. has announced that it is awaiting the final court order regarding the dissolution of its subsidiary, Resilient Medical. The company has assessed that this dissolution will not materially impact its net tangible assets per share or earnings per share for the financial year ending December 31, 2025. Shareholders and investors are advised to exercise caution and consult professionals if they have any doubts about their actions concerning the company’s securities.

More about Medtecs International Corporation Ltd.

Medtecs International Corporation Ltd. is a company incorporated in Bermuda, operating in the healthcare industry. It focuses on providing medical supplies and services, with a market focus that includes the management of subsidiaries such as Resilient Medical.

Average Trading Volume: 1,399,285

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: S$68.3M

For a thorough assessment of 546 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue