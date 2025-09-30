MediWound Raises $30 Million Through Share Offering to Boost EscharEx® Initiatives

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

On September 29, 2025, MediWound Ltd. entered into a securities purchase agreement for the sale of 1,734,105 ordinary shares at $17.30 per share, generating approximately $30 million in gross proceeds. The offering closed on September 30, 2025, and the funds are intended to support the pre-commercial activities of EscharEx®, enhance manufacturing capabilities, and for general corporate purposes. H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC acted as the exclusive placement agent, receiving a transaction fee and additional allowances. This financial move is expected to bolster MediWound’s operational capacity and market positioning in the biotechnology sector.

The most recent analyst rating on (MDWD) stock is a Hold with a $18.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Mediwound stock, see the MDWD Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on MDWD Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MDWD is a Neutral.

Mediwound’s overall stock score reflects significant challenges in financial performance, particularly profitability and cash flow management. While there is potential for growth through clinical advancements and partnerships, current financial metrics and valuation concerns weigh heavily. Technical indicators suggest stability but lack strong momentum. The earnings call provides some optimism for future growth, but financial improvements are necessary for a more favorable outlook.

More about Mediwound

MediWound Ltd. is a company based in Israel, operating in the biotechnology industry. It specializes in developing, manufacturing, and commercializing innovative therapies for severe burns, chronic and hard-to-heal wounds, and other skin disorders. The company’s primary product focus includes EscharEx®, a topical biological drug for debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds.

Average Trading Volume: 97,956

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $194.2M

