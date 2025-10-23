Medivir Licenses Remetinostat to Biossil for Global Development

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Medivir AB ( (SE:MVIR) ) just unveiled an update.

Medivir AB has entered an exclusive licensing agreement with Biossil, Inc. for the global development rights of remetinostat, a clinical-stage topical HDAC inhibitor. This agreement could potentially bring Medivir up to USD 60 million and mid-single digit royalties if remetinostat is successfully developed and approved, highlighting Medivir’s commitment to innovative cancer treatments and strengthening its industry position.

The most recent analyst rating on (SE:MVIR) stock is a Buy with a SEK54.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Medivir AB stock, see the SE:MVIR Stock Forecast page.

More about Medivir AB

Medivir AB is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative treatments for cancer, particularly in areas with high unmet medical needs. The company emphasizes collaborations and partnerships as part of its business model and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm’s Small Cap list.

Average Trading Volume: 467,575

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: SEK57.98M

Find detailed analytics on MVIR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue