MEDIROM Adopts Cryptocurrency for Treasury Strategy

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies ( (MRM) ) has issued an update.

On October 29, 2025, MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. announced the adoption of cryptocurrency as part of its treasury strategy, with the Board of Directors approving the holding of Worldcoin (WLD) and Ethereum (ETH) as reserve assets. This move aims to diversify business activities, mitigate financial risks, and incentivize large-scale vital data collection through the MOTHER Bracelet by distributing WLD to users with specific medical conditions. The strategy reflects MEDIROM’s commitment to exploring new business growth opportunities and enhancing its financial strategies.

More about MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. operates in the healthcare industry, focusing on digital preventative healthcare solutions. The company is known for its MOTHER Bracelet, a smart tracker that does not require charging, and is listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbol NASDAQ: MRM.

Average Trading Volume: 4,862,316

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $20.7M

