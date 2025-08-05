Medipal Holdings Sees Q1 Sales Growth Amid Strategic Changes

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Medipal Holdings ( (JP:7459) ) has provided an update.

Medipal Holdings reported a 3.9% increase in net sales to ¥945,159 million for the first quarter ending June 30, 2025, compared to the same period last year. Operating profit rose by 5.8%, and ordinary profit increased by 7.8%. Despite these gains, comprehensive income decreased by 35.1%. The company plans to maintain its dividend payments and has announced a share buyback for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026. The removal of MVC CO., LTD. from the scope of consolidation was noted as it was absorbed by a wholly-owned subsidiary.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:7459) stock is a Hold with a Yen2510.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Medipal Holdings stock, see the JP:7459 Stock Forecast page.

More about Medipal Holdings

Medipal Holdings Corporation is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange under the code 7459. The company operates in the healthcare and pharmaceutical distribution industry, providing a wide range of products and services focused on medical and pharmaceutical solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 418,832

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen467.3B

For a thorough assessment of 7459 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue