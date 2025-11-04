Medifast Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results Amid Strategic Shift

Medifast ( (MED) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Medifast presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Medifast, a health and wellness company, is recognized for its science-backed, coach-guided lifestyle system aimed at improving metabolic health through personalized plans and scientifically developed products.

In the third quarter of 2025, Medifast reported a revenue of $89.4 million, marking a significant decrease from the previous year, accompanied by a net loss of $2.3 million. Despite these challenges, the company maintains a strong balance sheet with $173.5 million in cash and no debt.

Key financial metrics revealed a 36.2% decline in revenue, primarily due to a reduction in the number of active earning OPTAVIA coaches, which fell by 35% to 19,500. Gross profit also saw a decline, dropping 41.2% to $62.2 million, while selling, general, and administrative expenses decreased by 36%. The company’s loss from operations was $4.1 million, contrasting with a profit in the previous year.

Looking forward, Medifast anticipates fourth-quarter revenue to range between $65 million and $80 million, with an expected diluted loss per share between $0.70 and $1.25. The company remains focused on its strategic transformation towards promoting metabolic health, leveraging its strong balance sheet and dedicated coach community.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue