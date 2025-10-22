Medicus Pharma Expands Global Clinical Trials for Skin Cancer Treatment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Medicus Pharma Ltd ( (MDCX) ) has issued an announcement.

Medicus Pharma Ltd. has announced the enrollment of the first patient in the UAE for its SKNJCT-004 phase 2 clinical study aimed at non-invasively treating basal cell carcinoma (BCC) of the skin. This study, which involves 36 participants across multiple sites in the UAE, marks a significant milestone in the company’s global expansion efforts. The company is also conducting a similar study in the United States and has received positive interim results and feedback from the FDA, indicating potential market opportunities. Additionally, Medicus has recently acquired Antev, a UK-based biotech company, enhancing its portfolio with Teverelix, a GnRH antagonist for prostate cancer patients.

Spark’s Take on MDCX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MDCX is a Underperform.

Medicus Pharma Ltd’s financial difficulties, characterized by the absence of revenue and consistent losses, are the most significant concerns. While technical indicators show some positive momentum, the negative valuation metrics underscore investor caution about long-term profitability.

More about Medicus Pharma Ltd

Medicus Pharma Ltd. is a biotech/life sciences company focused on advancing clinical development programs of novel and potentially disruptive therapeutics assets. The company is involved in developing treatments for skin diseases and has recently expanded its operations internationally.

Average Trading Volume: 385,088

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $50.97M

