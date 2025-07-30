Medicus Pharma Appoints Deloitte for Licensing Deal

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Medicus Pharma Ltd ( (MDCX) ) has shared an update.

On July 29, 2025, Medicus Pharma Ltd appointed Deloitte LLP as its exclusive lead financial adviser to find partners for an out-licensing transaction involving Doxorubicin Microneedle Array for Basal Cell Carcinoma treatment. The agreement includes a retainer and a contingent success fee for Deloitte if a transaction is completed.

The most recent analyst rating on (MDCX) stock is a Buy with a $20.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Medicus Pharma Ltd stock, see the MDCX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on MDCX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MDCX is a Underperform.

Medicus Pharma Ltd’s financial difficulties, characterized by the absence of revenue and consistent losses, are the most significant concerns. While technical indicators show some positive momentum, the negative valuation metrics underscore investor caution about long-term profitability.

To see Spark’s full report on MDCX stock, click here.

More about Medicus Pharma Ltd

Medicus Pharma Ltd operates in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on innovative drug delivery systems. Its primary product in this context is the Doxorubicin Microneedle Array (D-MNA), designed for the treatment of Basal Cell Carcinoma in adults.

Average Trading Volume: 410,310

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $38.88M

For a thorough assessment of MDCX stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue