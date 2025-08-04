Medicus Pharma and HelixNano Announce Vaccine Collaboration

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Medicus Pharma Ltd ( (MDCX) ) is now available.

On August 4, 2025, Medicus Pharma Ltd. and Helix Nanotechnologies Inc. announced a non-binding memorandum of understanding to develop thermostable infectious disease vaccines. This collaboration aims to combine HelixNano’s mRNA vaccine platform with Medicus’ microneedle array delivery technology, potentially positioning them at the forefront of innovative vaccination solutions. The companies are negotiating a joint venture to co-develop and commercialize these vaccines, with plans for a Phase 1 clinical study to assess different delivery methods for HelixNano’s vaccine candidate.

Spark’s Take on MDCX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MDCX is a Underperform.

Medicus Pharma Ltd’s financial difficulties, characterized by the absence of revenue and consistent losses, are the most significant concerns. While technical indicators show some positive momentum, the negative valuation metrics underscore investor caution about long-term profitability.

More about Medicus Pharma Ltd

Medicus Pharma Ltd. is a biotech/life sciences company focused on accelerating the clinical development of novel therapeutics. The company operates across multiple countries on three continents and is involved in developing non-invasive treatments for basal cell skin cancer through its subsidiary, SkinJect Inc. Medicus is also engaged in acquiring Antev, a UK-based biotech company, to advance treatments for prostate cancer.

Average Trading Volume: 413,920

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $40.95M

