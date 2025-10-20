Medicenna Therapeutics to Showcase Innovations at Upcoming Conferences

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Medicenna Therapeutics Corp ( (TSE:MDNA) ) is now available.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp announced its participation in several upcoming conferences, including the Planet MicroCap Showcase, BIO-Europe 2025, and the Oppenheimer Miami Oncology Summit. These events will allow the company to present its innovative therapies and engage with potential partners and investors, highlighting its pipeline of Superkines and ongoing clinical trials. This participation is expected to enhance Medicenna’s industry positioning and provide opportunities for strategic partnerships.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:MDNA) stock is a Buy with a C$4.00 price target.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:MDNA is a Neutral.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. receives a moderate overall score, reflecting its financial challenges and reliance on financing. However, positive results from clinical trials and promising preclinical data provide notable upside potential. Technical indicators are neutral, offering a balanced view of near-term stock performance. Valuation highlights the speculative nature typical of biotech stocks, while recent corporate events significantly bolster future growth prospects.

More about Medicenna Therapeutics Corp

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company specializing in the development of Superkines for treating cancer, autoimmune, and inflammatory diseases. The company focuses on creating novel, highly selective versions of IL-2, IL-4, and IL-13 Superkines, as well as first-in-class Empowered Superkines. Their flagship products include MDNA11, a next-generation IL-2 Superkine, and bizaxofusp, an IL-4 Empowered Superkine with FastTrack and Orphan Drug status from the FDA.

Average Trading Volume: 37,849

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$61.85M

