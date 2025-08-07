Medical Facilities Corporation Declares Third Quarter Dividend

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Medical Facilities Corporation announced a cash dividend of Cdn $0.09 per common share, payable on October 15, 2025, to shareholders of record as of September 30, 2025. This dividend is designated as an ‘eligible dividend’ under Canadian tax law. This announcement reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to providing shareholder value and may influence investor perceptions and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:DR) stock is a Hold with a C$16.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on TSE:DR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:DR is a Outperform.

The overall stock score is driven by a strong valuation due to low P/E and attractive dividend yield. While financial performance is solid, concerns about declining revenue and free cash flow growth exist. Technical analysis indicates a neutral trend, and positive corporate events bolster investor confidence.

More about Medical Facilities

Medical Facilities Corporation, in partnership with physicians, owns a portfolio of highly rated surgical facilities in the United States. The company holds controlling interest in three specialty surgical hospitals in Arkansas, Oklahoma, and South Dakota, and an ambulatory surgery center in California. These facilities perform a range of surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and urgent care procedures, with the ambulatory center focusing on outpatient surgeries.

Average Trading Volume: 26,817

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$280.6M

