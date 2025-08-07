MediaAlpha Settles FTC Claims with $45 Million Agreement

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from MediaAlpha ( (MAX) ) is now available.

On August 6, 2025, MediaAlpha, Inc. reached a settlement with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) regarding claims of unfair or deceptive practices. The FTC approved a Consent Order requiring MediaAlpha to pay $45 million in monetary relief and implement various compliance measures related to its advertising and marketing practices. The settlement aims to address issues concerning the company’s handling of consumer information and adherence to telemarketing rules.

Spark’s Take on MAX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MAX is a Neutral.

MediaAlpha’s overall score reflects strong earnings call performance and efficient cash flow generation. However, high leverage, weak technical indicators, and valuation concerns weigh on the score. The positive outlook in the P&C vertical is a significant strength, but challenges in other areas remain.

More about MediaAlpha

Average Trading Volume: 399,140

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $684.1M

