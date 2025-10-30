MediaAlpha Reports Strong Q3 2025 Growth

Mediaalpha, Inc. ( (MAX) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Mediaalpha, Inc. presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

MediaAlpha, Inc., a leading programmatic customer acquisition platform in the insurance industry, connects insurance carriers with online shoppers through its advanced advertising technology. The company recently reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2025, highlighting significant growth in its Property & Casualty insurance vertical.

MediaAlpha’s third-quarter revenue increased by 18% year-over-year to $306.5 million, with a notable 30% rise in transaction value, reaching $589.3 million. The company achieved a record transaction value of $548 million in its Property & Casualty insurance vertical, driven by intensified carrier demand and an expanding partner base.

Key financial metrics for the quarter include a net income of $17.6 million and an adjusted EBITDA of $29.1 million, both showing improvement from the previous year. Despite a decline in transaction value from the Health insurance vertical, the company authorized a new $50 million share repurchase program, reflecting its commitment to delivering long-term shareholder value.

Looking ahead, MediaAlpha anticipates continued growth in its Property & Casualty insurance vertical, expecting a 45% year-over-year increase in transaction value for the fourth quarter. However, the Health insurance vertical is projected to decline, particularly in the under-65 health segment. The company remains optimistic about its overall growth trajectory and profitability.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue