Medexus Pharmaceuticals’ GRAFAPEX™ Receives NTAP Approval for 2026

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest announcement is out from Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc ( (TSE:MDP) ).

Medexus Pharmaceuticals announced that GRAFAPEX™ (treosulfan) for Injection has received approval for New Technology Add-On Payment (NTAP) from the US Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services for the fiscal year 2026. This approval marks a significant reimbursement milestone, allowing eligible procedures involving GRAFAPEX™ to receive additional reimbursement, thereby enhancing its accessibility to Medicare beneficiaries. Since its US commercial launch, GRAFAPEX™ has seen positive uptake, with several commercial payers and healthcare institutions including it in their formularies, indicating promising commercial potential.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:MDP) stock is a Buy with a C$3.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc stock, see the TSE:MDP Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:MDP Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:MDP is a Neutral.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals’ overall score reflects strong financial performance and positive corporate events, balanced by technical analysis indicating bearish momentum and moderate valuation metrics. The successful launch of GRAFAPEX and strategic achievements provide optimism, though challenges such as decreased revenue and market competition temper the outlook.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:MDP stock, click here.

More about Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc

Medexus Pharmaceuticals is a company operating in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on the development and commercialization of innovative medical products. Their primary product, GRAFAPEX™ (treosulfan) for Injection, is used in combination with fludarabine as a preparative regimen for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation in patients with acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome.

Average Trading Volume: 33,587

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$85.81M

Learn more about MDP stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue