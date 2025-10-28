Medalist Diversified REIT Announces New Sale Agreements

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Medalist Diversified REIT ( (MDRR) ) is now available.

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. announced that its subsidiaries entered into two separate Purchase and Sale Agreements on October 27 and 28, 2025. The first agreement involves the sale of the Greenbrier Business Center in Chesapeake, VA, for $11 million, expected to close within 60 days. The second agreement pertains to properties in Bowling Green, KY, and Huntsville, AL, for $5.35 million, with a closing expected within 45 days. Both transactions are subject to customary conditions and there is no assurance of completion. These transactions could impact the company’s asset portfolio and financial position.

The most recent analyst rating on (MDRR) stock is a Hold with a $13.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Medalist Diversified REIT stock, see the MDRR Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on MDRR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MDRR is a Neutral.

The overall stock score for Medalist Diversified REIT is primarily influenced by its financial performance, which is facing significant challenges due to negative profitability and high leverage. Technical analysis provides a neutral outlook, with some potential for upward momentum. Valuation metrics are concerning, with a negative P/E ratio and low dividend yield. These factors collectively suggest caution for potential investors.

More about Medalist Diversified REIT

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. is a Maryland-based real estate investment trust that focuses on acquiring, repositioning, and managing income-producing properties in the Southeast region of the United States. The company primarily deals in commercial real estate, including retail, office, and industrial properties.

Average Trading Volume: 3,899

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $29.62M

