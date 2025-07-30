MECOM Power and Construction Projects Significant Profit Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

MECOM Power & Construction Ltd. ( (HK:1183) ) has issued an announcement.

MECOM Power and Construction Limited has announced a significant increase in net profit for the first half of 2025, expecting a net profit of at least MOP18.0 million, which is over 125% higher than the same period in 2024. This growth is attributed to increased revenue from substantial construction projects in Macau and improved gross profit margins in the steel structures business due to market expansion.

MECOM Power and Construction Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, focusing on the construction industry. It provides services related to power substations and steel structures, with a market focus on Macau.

