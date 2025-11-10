Mebuki Financial Group Revises Earnings and Increases Dividends for FY2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Mebuki Financial Group, Inc. ( (JP:7167) ) has shared an update.

Mebuki Financial Group, Inc. has revised its consolidated earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, expecting higher profits due to increased interest income from loans and securities. The company also announced a dividend increase, reflecting its commitment to shareholder returns and profit growth, with a target to achieve a stable and sustainable increase in dividends per share.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:7167) stock is a Buy with a Yen1110.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Mebuki Financial Group, Inc. stock, see the JP:7167 Stock Forecast page.

More about Mebuki Financial Group, Inc.

Mebuki Financial Group, Inc. operates in the financial services industry, primarily focusing on banking services through its subsidiary banks, The Joyo Bank, Ltd. and The Ashikaga Bank, Ltd., with a market presence on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 2,844,886

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen823.6B

