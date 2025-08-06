Mebuki Financial Group Reports Improved Q1 2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Mebuki Financial Group, Inc. ( (JP:7167) ) is now available.

Mebuki Financial Group, Inc. reported its consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2025, showing a significant improvement in comprehensive income compared to the previous year. The company’s equity-to-asset ratio remained stable, and there were no changes in accounting policies or consolidation scope. The financial outlook for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, remains unchanged, indicating stable expectations for future performance.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:7167) stock is a Buy with a Yen830.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Mebuki Financial Group, Inc. stock, see the JP:7167 Stock Forecast page.

More about Mebuki Financial Group, Inc.

Mebuki Financial Group, Inc. is a financial services company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The company operates primarily in the financial sector, focusing on providing a range of banking and financial services.

Average Trading Volume: 2,906,691

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen751.8B

