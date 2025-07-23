Mebuki Financial Group Completes Treasury Share Disposal for Compensation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Mebuki Financial Group, Inc. ( (JP:7167) ) is now available.

Mebuki Financial Group, Inc. has completed the payment procedures for the disposal of 465,225 treasury shares as part of a restricted stock compensation plan. This move, resolved in a board meeting on June 24, 2025, involves a total disposal amount of 343,289,522 yen, with shares allocated to directors and executive officers of the company and its subsidiaries, Joyo Bank, Ltd. and Ashikaga Bank, Ltd.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:7167) stock is a Buy with a Yen830.00 price target.

More about Mebuki Financial Group, Inc.

Average Trading Volume: 2,978,915

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen717.1B



