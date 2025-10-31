McLaren Minerals Limited Initiates Trading Halt for Capital Raising

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Allup Silica Ltd. ( (AU:MML) ).

McLaren Minerals Limited, listed on the ASX under the ticker MML, has requested a trading halt on its securities. This halt is in anticipation of a significant capital raising announcement, which could impact the company’s financial strategy and market positioning. The trading halt will remain in effect until the announcement is made or until normal trading resumes on November 4, 2025.

More about Allup Silica Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 2,232,684

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$5.17M

