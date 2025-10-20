McFarlane Lake Mining Sells Properties for $9.25 Million

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

McFarlane Lake Mining Limited ( (TSE:MLM) ) just unveiled an update.

McFarlane Lake Mining Limited has announced the sale of its High Lake and West Hawk Lake properties to Total Metals Corp. for $9.25 million. The transaction, which includes cash and shares, is expected to close by October 31, 2025, and is contingent upon Total Metals raising $10 million in financing. This sale allows McFarlane to focus on its core projects and could impact its operational strategy and market positioning.

McFarlane Lake Mining Limited is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on advancing its flagship Juby Gold Project in Ontario’s Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The company holds a portfolio of 100%-owned gold assets across Ontario and Manitoba, including the past-producing McMillan Gold Mine and other properties.

Average Trading Volume: 1,029,515

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: C$33.82M

