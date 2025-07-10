McEwen Mining Rebrands to McEwen Inc.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

McEwen Mining ( (MUX) ) has issued an update.

On July 7, 2025, McEwen Mining Inc. officially changed its name to McEwen Inc. by filing the necessary documentation with the Secretary of State of Colorado. This name change marks a significant milestone in the company’s evolution, potentially impacting its brand identity and market perception.

Spark’s Take on MUX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MUX is a Neutral.

McEwen Mining’s stock score is balanced by strong technical momentum and improved liquidity against the backdrop of ongoing profitability challenges and high operational costs. Technical analysis provides the most significant positive impact, while valuation and financial performance remain areas of concern.

More about McEwen Mining

Average Trading Volume: 754,308

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $579.8M

