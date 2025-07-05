MBL Infrastructure Appoints Mukesh Kumar Jain as Independent Director

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

MBL Infrastructure Limited ( (IN:MBLINFRA) ) just unveiled an update.

MBL Infrastructure Limited has announced the appointment of Mr. Mukesh Kumar Jain as an Additional and Independent Director for a five-year term starting July 5, 2025. Mr. Jain brings over 40 years of experience in national highway project execution and management, which is expected to enhance the company’s strategic capabilities and strengthen its leadership in the infrastructure sector.

MBL Infrastructure Limited is a company operating in the infrastructure industry, focusing on the development and management of highways, expressways, and other major infrastructure projects. The company is known for executing large-scale projects and has a significant presence in the national highway sector.

