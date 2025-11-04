Mayne Pharma Awaits FIRB Approval for Acquisition Scheme

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Mayne Pharma Group ( (AU:MYX) ).

Mayne Pharma Group Limited has announced updates regarding the Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB) approval and the proposed scheme of arrangement for Cosette Australia BidCo Pty Ltd to acquire all shares in the company. The Supreme Court of New South Wales has rescheduled the hearing to approve this scheme to 18 November 2025, pending FIRB approval. The FIRB has extended its statutory deadline, and if approval is received before 14 November 2025, Mayne Pharma may request an earlier court date. Shareholders have the right to oppose the scheme at the court hearing, which is crucial for the acquisition process and could significantly impact Mayne Pharma’s future operations and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:MYX) stock is a Hold with a A$4.00 price target.

Mayne Pharma is an ASX-listed specialty pharmaceutical company that focuses on commercialising novel pharmaceuticals to offer patients better, safer, and more accessible medicines. It is a leader in dermatology and women’s health in the United States and provides contract development and manufacturing services globally. With a 40-year history of innovation, Mayne Pharma has developed new oral drug delivery systems that have been successfully commercialised worldwide.

