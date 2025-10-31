Mayfield Childcare Reports Revenue Growth and Strategic Developments in Q3 FY25

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Mayfield Childcare Ltd. ( (AU:MFD) ) has shared an announcement.

Mayfield Childcare Limited reported a 5% increase in revenue for the third quarter of FY25, attributed to stabilized occupancy and improved efficiency. The company achieved a 14% rise in underlying Centre EBITDA, reflecting disciplined cost management and operational improvements. Mayfield also announced a partnership with Melbourne Victory Football Club, enhancing community visibility and engagement. The company terminated its Incubator Agreement with Steps Learning Pty Ltd and ceased negotiations for a proposed divestment of 10 centers. Strong operating cash inflows led to a $2.4M debt reduction, positioning the company for continued progress.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:MFD) stock is a Hold with a A$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Mayfield Childcare Ltd. stock, see the AU:MFD Stock Forecast page.

More about Mayfield Childcare Ltd.

Mayfield Childcare Limited operates in the childcare industry, providing early education services through its network of childcare centers. The company focuses on delivering quality childcare and education, with a market emphasis on family engagement and community involvement.

Average Trading Volume: 346,552

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$34.7M

Find detailed analytics on MFD stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue