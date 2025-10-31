Mayfield Childcare Releases Q3 FY25 Investor Update

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Mayfield Childcare Ltd. ( (AU:MFD) ).

Mayfield Childcare Limited has released its Q3 FY25 investor update, providing a general overview of its current activities. The presentation is intended for informational purposes and does not constitute financial advice or an offer to purchase securities. The company emphasizes that the information is prepared with care but does not guarantee accuracy or completeness, and it includes forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:MFD) stock is a Hold with a A$0.50 price target.

Mayfield Childcare Limited operates in the childcare industry, providing early childhood education and care services. The company is focused on delivering quality childcare services and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

Average Trading Volume: 346,552

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$34.7M

