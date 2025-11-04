Matsuda Sangyo Co., Ltd. Revises Earnings and Dividends Forecasts Upwards

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Matsuda Sangyo Co., Ltd. ( (JP:7456) ) has shared an update.

Matsuda Sangyo Co., Ltd. has revised its consolidated earnings and dividends forecasts upwards for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, due to stronger-than-expected performance in both its Precious Metals and Food Business Segments. The company attributes this to a recovery in the electronic devices sector, strong performance in the jewelry market, and effective sales strategies in the food segment. As a result, the company has increased its annual dividend forecast, reflecting its commitment to providing stable shareholder returns.

More about Matsuda Sangyo Co., Ltd.

Matsuda Sangyo Co., Ltd. operates in the precious metals and food industries, focusing on recycling precious metals and manufacturing related products, as well as providing food products. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its strong performance in the electronic devices and jewelry sectors.

