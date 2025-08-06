Matex International Receives Notice for Extraordinary General Meeting Amidst Trading Suspension

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Matex International Limited ( (SG:M15) ) has issued an update.

Matex International Limited has announced the receipt of a notice for an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to be convened by Nanyang Commercial Management Pte. Ltd. on August 21, 2025. The company is currently seeking legal advice regarding this notice and will update shareholders on any significant developments. Meanwhile, the trading suspension of the company’s securities, effective since July 23, 2025, remains in place. Additionally, Matex is in the process of onboarding a new sponsor after the previous sponsor’s appointment ended on July 15, 2025.

More about Matex International Limited

Average Trading Volume: 757,564

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: S$11.35M

