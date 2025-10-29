Materialise NV Reports Mixed Q3 2025 Results

Materialise NV ( (MTLS) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Materialise NV presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Materialise NV is a global leader in 3D printing technology, specializing in medical devices and additive manufacturing software and services. Headquartered in Belgium, the company is renowned for its comprehensive 3D printing solutions across various industries, including healthcare, automotive, and aerospace.

In the third quarter of 2025, Materialise NV reported a mixed financial performance. While the company saw a 2.2% increase in total consolidated revenue compared to the previous quarter, it experienced a 3.5% decline year-over-year. The Materialise Medical segment, however, achieved a notable 10.3% revenue growth compared to the same period in 2024, setting a new quarterly revenue record.

Key financial metrics for the quarter included a gross profit margin of 56.8%, consistent with the first nine months of 2025. The adjusted EBIT stood at 2,918 kEUR, representing 4.4% of consolidated revenue, while net profit was 1,848 kEUR. Despite challenges in the Materialise Manufacturing segment, the company maintained a strong cash position, with a net cash increase of 6,724 kEUR since the end of 2024.

Materialise’s strategic focus on cost control and continued R&D investments reflects its commitment to future growth. The company remains confident in its resilience and ability to capture growth opportunities amid ongoing macroeconomic challenges. Management has reiterated its full-year revenue guidance of 265,000 to 280,000 kEUR and adjusted EBIT guidance of 6,000 to 10,000 kEUR for 2025.

Looking ahead, Materialise NV is poised to leverage its solid foundation and strategic initiatives to navigate the volatile business environment. The company anticipates that improving market conditions will enable it to capitalize on emerging opportunities and sustain its growth trajectory.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue