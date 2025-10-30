Materialise NV Announces Euronext Brussels Listing and ADS Buyback Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Materialise ( (MTLS) ) has shared an announcement.

On October 30, 2025, Materialise NV announced plans to pursue an additional listing of its ordinary shares on Euronext Brussels to complement its existing Nasdaq listing. This move is intended to broaden its investor base and enhance its profile among European investors, reflecting the company’s commitment to global growth. Additionally, the company plans an up to EUR 30 million ADS buyback program over Nasdaq, which is contingent upon shareholder approval and the completion of the Euronext listing. The extraordinary general shareholders’ meeting scheduled for November 14, 2025, will address these proposals, among other governance and operational matters. The listing on Euronext Brussels is expected to occur around November 20, 2025, and aims to provide Materialise with enhanced operational flexibility and potential access to additional capital in the future.

Spark’s Take on MTLS Stock

Materialise’s overall stock score is primarily influenced by its financial performance, which shows stable gross margins but declining revenue growth and profitability. The earnings call provided a positive outlook for the Medical segment, but challenges in other segments and an overvalued P/E ratio weigh down the score. Technical indicators suggest mixed momentum, contributing to a moderate overall score.

More about Materialise

Materialise NV is a global leader in 3D-printed medical devices and software, and a pioneer in additive manufacturing software and services. The company integrates over three decades of 3D printing experience into a range of software solutions and 3D printing services that empower sustainable 3D printing applications across various industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, eyewear, art and design, wearables, and consumer goods. Headquartered in Belgium, Materialise combines the largest group of software developers in the industry with one of the world’s largest and most complete 3D printing facilities.

