Matching Service Japan Reports Record Revenue and Strong Growth

MATCHING SERVICE JAPAN CO.LTD. ( (JP:6539) ) has shared an announcement.

Matching Service Japan Co., Ltd. reported a record high consolidated revenue of ¥1.96 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, demonstrating steady growth in EBITDA and operating profit. The MS Agent business achieved a new quarterly record in order value, and the overseas recruitment business in Australia showed robust growth despite economic challenges. The company has successfully implemented strategies to improve management efficiency and is on track to meet its annual targets.

More about MATCHING SERVICE JAPAN CO.LTD.

Average Trading Volume: 38,879

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen24.1B

Learn more about 6539 stock on TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

